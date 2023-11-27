iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lessened by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,061.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.10. 116,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,540. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

