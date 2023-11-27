iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.54

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 154632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $756.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

