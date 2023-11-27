iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.51

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.51 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 329833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
