iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.51

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.51 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 329833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.