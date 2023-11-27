iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,058,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 333,799 shares.The stock last traded at $73.94 and had previously closed at $74.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

