iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.04. 11,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,550. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

