iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.09

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $241.03, with a volume of 51361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.53.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.84.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.