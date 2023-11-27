iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.09

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $241.03, with a volume of 51361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.53.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
