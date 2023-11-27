JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $247.09 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $247.09 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

