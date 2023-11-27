Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,689. The stock has a market cap of $364.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

