Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $526,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

JNJ stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $151.66. 938,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

