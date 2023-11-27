JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.17.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.86. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

