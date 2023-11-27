JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 190

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

LON KGF opened at GBX 219 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.03. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.24, a PEG ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,058.82%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

