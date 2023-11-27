JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 190

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KGF
Kingfisher Trading Up 2.1 %
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,058.82%.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.