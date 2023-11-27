JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $38,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 2,131,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,568. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

