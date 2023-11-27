JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 127,160 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

