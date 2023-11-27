Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 380.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

