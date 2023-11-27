Karpus Management Inc. Buys 154,728 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,728 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

