Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,396 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 71,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

