Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 495,661 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,683,000. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

FLFV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 13,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

