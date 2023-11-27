Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,337. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

