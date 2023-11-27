Karpus Management Inc. Has $15.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL remained flat at $141.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 328,704 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

