Karpus Management Inc. Has $59.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

