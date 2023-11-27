Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises about 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.14% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 125,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.