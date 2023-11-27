Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,092,815 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,815 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $39,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 272,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,263. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

