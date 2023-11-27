Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 1,133,988 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,263,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,988 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.55% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,690,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 228.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 203,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIN remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Monday. 139,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,856. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

