Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,990,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 620,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

