Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is General Atlantic L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 1.93% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $157,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6,804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,355,000.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $191.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,942. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.53.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

