Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$101.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.75.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$74.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.66. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$84.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

