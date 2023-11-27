Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$28.09

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$33.00 to C$28.09 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:LB opened at C$25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.92. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8186916 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

