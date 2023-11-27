Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,439. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

