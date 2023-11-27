Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KTCC

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.