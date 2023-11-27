Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 3714286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Kibo Energy
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
