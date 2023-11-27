Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after buying an additional 5,055,952 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 1,181,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,267. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

