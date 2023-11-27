Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

