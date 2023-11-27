KM Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,955 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 229,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

