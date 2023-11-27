KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys 539 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,273. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

