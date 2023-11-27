KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.66 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $746,365.37 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.17 or 1.00006551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004044 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00936465 USD and is up 14.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $460,709.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.