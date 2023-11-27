Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 908138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.