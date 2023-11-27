L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is Numerai GP LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.60. 174,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

