Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $278,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average of $183.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

