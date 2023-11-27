Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 4.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 616,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,783,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $7,423,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Leslie’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

