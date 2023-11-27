Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 105050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

