Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $202.64 million and $1.74 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 204,062,070 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

