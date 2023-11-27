Locafy (LCFY) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Locafy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Locafy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Locafy Competitors 953 4277 9863 277 2.62

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Locafy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Locafy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -101.91% -280.87% -90.18% Locafy Competitors -144.88% -51.14% -9.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Locafy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Locafy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million -$2.62 million -1.36 Locafy Competitors $8.23 billion $1.44 billion 5.09

Locafy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Locafy competitors beat Locafy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

