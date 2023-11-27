LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LPL Financial worth $29,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.13. The stock had a trading volume of 142,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

