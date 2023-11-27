Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.93. The stock had a trading volume of 78,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,266. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

