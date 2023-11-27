Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $437.09

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437.09 and last traded at $436.42, with a volume of 420584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $431.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.56 and its 200 day moving average is $383.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

