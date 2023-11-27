Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 90,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 42,355 call options.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,069 shares of company stock worth $447,324 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 14,289,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

