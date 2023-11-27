M28 Capital Management LP Has $25.66 Million Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

M28 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wave Life Sciences makes up about 33.9% of M28 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.12% of Wave Life Sciences worth $25,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2,135.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 86,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,331. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.