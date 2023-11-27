M28 Capital Management LP Purchases 217,900 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Silence Therapeutics accounts for about 2.6% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,483. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

