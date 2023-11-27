Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

MGIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

MGIC opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

