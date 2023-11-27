Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.67 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $34,242.61 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000668 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,621.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

